Cenla residents deal with torrential downpours

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana has seen over five inches of rain since Monday, Aug. 22, with three inches falling on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area as a result.

The heavy rainfall and standing water have caused several roads and homes in the area to flood.

Sedrick Dorty lives in Martin Park near a City of Alexandria floodwater pump station. He said that his yard floods badly after heavy rainfall until the city turns the pump on to help clear water in the neighborhood.

“They come and turn on the pump after the fact,” said Dorty.

He said the floodwater pumps are not being turned on in time, and a nearby parish-owned ditch that is not maintained adds to his and his neighbor’s watery nightmare.

Dorty told KALB that he and his neighbors expect the city and parish governments to help with flooding before storms arrive by clearing drains and ditches and turning on pumps before he and his neighbors are stuck in their homes.

“They do not take any precautions, they just don’t do nothing, they don’t do nothing,” said Dorty. “The back of Martin Park floods off, you can’t hardly get into the back side of Martin Park. When the city comes out, guess what? They blame it on the parish. If someone from the parish comes out, guess what? They blame it on the city. So, I just want to know where my tax dollars are going.”

Despite the concerns, City of Alexandria officials said they are doing all they can do to help with flooding and have offered sandbags to help fortify residents’ homes.

“Right now, we have some light flooding going on in what we call out hot spots, those are areas that are frequently flooded,” said Sandra Washington, City of Alexandria Interim Director of Public Works. “We have crews out right now that are clearing drains, we have our flusher truck out, we have guys physically taking shovels and making sure everything is clear and flowing right now.”

More rain is in the forecast for the area, and Alexandria residents will be able to get free sandbags starting at 7 a.m. at the City Compound located at 2921 Industrial Park Road.

