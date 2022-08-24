How to store and protect family treasures during hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When it comes to hurricane season, having a plan well before the storm is important. Ed Beniot is an Archival Expert at LSU and said you should also be thinking about gathering precious items and documents.

He said paper-based materials and photographs prefer consistent temperatures in the 65–75-degree range with lower humidity. When at all possible, you should store documents in acid-free folders and boxes before a natural disaster. With photographs, avoid (at all costs) sticky albums or gluing things to a page. If you have framed photographs, use a matte between the frame and the photograph to prevent the photo from sticking to the glass.

What might you take with you during an evacuation?

Benoit recommends sitting down and coming up with a list of the objects, documents, photographs and audiovisual materials that are both irreplaceable and hold significant meaning. Some items might include heirlooms, important family photographs, military materials, travel journals, audio recordings or interviews with deceased family, video recordings, etc.

Benoit said Cloud storage has made it easier for people to back up digital images. If you consider local digital storage, such as an external hard drive, he recommends making duplicate copies and storing them in different physical locations.

