LCU women’s soccer team gets rings after historic 2021 season

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats women’s soccer team was awarded their rings in the chapel on campus on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The Red River Athletic Champions shocked everyone but themselves last year by going undefeated in the conference and beating Our Lady of the Lake University.

Larisa Soliz said that she never thought this day would come and that last season is a memory that they will cherish for the rest of their life.

“Last year brought a lot of enjoyment,” said Soliz. “Being here with this program since my freshman year, we didn’t have a lot of success, so to go undefeated in the conference and win a ring really means a lot to me.”

