President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan a welcomed effort, but more is needed, professor says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is expected to ease the financial strains of millions of Americans, but some say more is needed to solve the bigger issue.

The news buzzed around Loyola University New Orleans’ campus, especially in the newsroom of the student newspaper, The Maroon. The plan has given hope to many students like Devin Cruice, who pays what his federal loans do not cover.

“I really thought I was going to take out private loans, and knowing I don’t have to do that really means a lot,” he said.

Under Biden’s plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for $10,000 in student loan forgiveness. For those who received Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government would cancel up to $20,000 in federal loan debt for loans that originated before July 1, 2022.

Biden is also extending a pause on all federal student loan payments for what he called the “final time” through the end of 2022, and proposing capping the amount that borrowers must pay monthly on undergraduate loans at 5% of their earnings

Biden’s announcement was good news for 2020 Tulane University graduate Frederick Bell, who is a Pell Grant recipient.

“The website site crashed so I haven’t checked it yet to see if my debt has been wiped out,” Bell said. “Which is astronomical.”

According to educationdata.org, 651,700 student loan borrowers live in Louisiana, making up $22.5 billion in total debt. Tulane economics professor Douglas Harris says that while the president’s plan is a welcomed effort, it will do little to affect the overall student debt crisis.

“The proposal only covers about 20% of total debt,” Harris said. “So there’s $1.6 trillion of total debt. This is going to cover about $300 billion so it’s going to leave about 80% there. I think the logic was about helping the students in the most difficult circumstances.”

Harris says while the debt forgiveness plan is a much-anticipated band-aid for some people, he and others say major changes are needed or debt will continue to rise.

“I partially feel selfish for being like ‘Yeah I’m getting all this relief.” What about people like my nephew? When he gets to college, what’s going to happen then?” Cruice said.

Harris says the $1.6 trillion in student debt was a product of rising school costs and the blowback from the 2008 recession. He also says that with more people going to college, more people are borrowing money. But it’s not just the 19.3 million students that are causing the issue, Harris says cuts to education budgets have shifted the cost from the government to the students and their families.

In 2021, Louisiana set aside 2.3 billion dollars for higher education spending and some lawmakers hope to increase that for years to come.

Some college students and graduates hope with more money comes lower tuition, especially for low-income families.

“Politicians and educators need to get together,” Bell said. “They should be figuring out a way to help ensure students are able to afford an education in Louisiana but also stay in Louisiana and continue investing in the system.”

