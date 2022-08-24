Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Avoyelles Mustangs

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Mustangs made it all the way to the semi-finals round, which is the farthest they have ever been in the school’s history. Knowing that they were that close to the Dome last season, Head Coach Andy Boone said he does not want anything else than to go to New Orleans.

“This season I think we are going to pick up right where we left off,” said Boone. “We will not be happy unless we get a state championship. That is the goal: it is either the Superdome or bust.”

Running Back Carlos Bazart Jr. did not get a chance to play out his junior year. He played seven games last year and had 886 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. His season was cut short because he tore his ACL. He said it was bittersweet because he watched his team still make strides with him gone, but he would rather be on the field with them.

“It hurt a little bit because I wasn’t out there helping my team,” said Bazart. “But at the same time, it was good to be on the sideline giving them the courage. It was sad that we couldn’t make it past the semis.”

One man emerged when Bazart went down: Josh Williams. He was their go-to guy late in the season, and in the first round of the playoffs, Williams carried the ball 12 times for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the 42-7 win against Bunkie. He said he was happy to get a chance to shine.

“I finally get to show people what I could do,” said Williams. “Some games I will get one play, but now I can actually be there and show my skills.”

They are all back this year: Williams, Bazart and Decaryn Sampson. Williams said this could be the best backfield in the school’s history.

“This can be the best backfield we ever had,” said Williams. “Carlos Decaryn and I will be unstoppable.”

