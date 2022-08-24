Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Many Tigers

MANY, La. (KALB) - The last time we have seen the Many Tigers, they were walking off the field at the Dome in a loss to Amite. Head Coach Jess Curtis said that the performance in the championship game does not take away from the success that they have had in recent years, but it is always tough when you lose a game.

“The last three years were special,” said Curtis. “Three straight championships appearances, one state championship win and coming up four quarters short last year was a bitter pill for us to swallow.”

That loss sparked a fire under the Tigers, and star senior Tackett Curtis said this season means a lot to him.

“The loss motivates me a lot every day,” said Curtis. “I think about that a lot of the time. But it’s more so about my senior year here at Many, and I will never be able to get this back. So, I’m kind of cherishing every moment with these guys, and I want to get it done and go out on top.”

This season they have it written all over their t-shirts: “Unfinished Business,” and this slogan is not new at all. Tylen Singleton said this was the word around the locker room when he won his first championship in 2020.

“This was the saying my freshman year when we lost in 2019,” said Singleton. “We won in 2020, and the term ‘unfinished business’ was being used in the locker room. Now, we just hope it happens again.”

The Tigers arguably may have the game of the year in their schedule when they play Newman on September 22. Curtis does have that game on his mind, but he plans to approach every game the same way.

“Every game is a big game,” said Curtis. “There are a few games in the back of my head that I think ‘man, I kind of want them,’ but I’m just taking it one week at a time.”

Coach Curtis’ goal is to end up hoisting a trophy in the Dome, and he is not settling for anything less. He says this team does have a tough road, but they are skilled enough to get the job done.

“The standard is the same,” said Curtis. “Our tradition doesn’t graduate here. We expect to be in that game at the end of the year in December, and we expect to be victorious. It’s going to be a hard road, some good teams coming in Class 2A this year, and we know we have a bullseye on our back, but we are going to be ready.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.