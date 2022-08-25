Alexandria utility department to send out accurate bills, read meters in September

Alexandria has been unable to read meters since May due to a meter reader shortage and a security breach to city systems.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After weeks of headaches and concern from residents waiting to receive their utility bills, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said utility customers should be back on their normal monthly billing cycle starting in September.

The mayor made that announcement during his August State of the Community update.

Most utility customers in the city were forced to wait to receive their bills after a security breach in the city’s computer system back in June along with an ongoing meter reader shortage. In the meantime, customers were sent estimated bills based on historic trends of utility use for this time of year.

Mayor Hall said after hiring more meter readers and seeing an improvement in the city systems, they will be able to start reading the meters once again during the final week of August for the first time since May, and everyone will receive an accurate bill in September.

“We are recovering from the breach, as we said we would estimate some bills,” said Mayor Hall. “The last reading that most of our citizens got was in May, and then the breach took place. Now that we hired a meter reader company and hired and trained meter readers, they will start getting actual read bills starting next month.”

The mayor did say that most of the estimated bills that were charged and sent out were likely lower than the actual utility usage of that customer. If the estimated bills were higher than the charges used, those customers will receive a credit on a future bill. However, if the estimated bill was lower, customers will be charged for the difference.

Mayor Hall said if customers receive higher bills that they cannot afford to pay, the utility department will be able to set up a payment plan.

