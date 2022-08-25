APD seeks help in finding missing teen

Isiea Khan
Isiea Khan(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Isiea Khan.

Isiea is 17 years old and is described as 4′6″ and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street.

If you know where Isiea is or have any information about her, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

