Court delays hearing for mom of Nevaeh Allen

Lanaya Cardwell
Lanaya Cardwell(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A motion hearing for Lanaya Cardwell has been delayed and is now set to happen on Tuesday, Nov. 29, court records show.

The hearing was initially scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25.

According to officials, Cardwell and her boyfriend Phillip Gardner are accused of allegedly killing her 2-year-old daughter Nevaeh Allen.

Nevaeh Allen
Nevaeh Allen(Viewer Submitted)

Cardwell is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful disposal of human remains, and obstruction of justice.

