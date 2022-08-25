Court delays hearing for mom of Nevaeh Allen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A motion hearing for Lanaya Cardwell has been delayed and is now set to happen on Tuesday, Nov. 29, court records show.

The hearing was initially scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25.

According to officials, Cardwell and her boyfriend Phillip Gardner are accused of allegedly killing her 2-year-old daughter Nevaeh Allen.

Cardwell is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful disposal of human remains, and obstruction of justice.

