Following the extension of student loan moratorium, expert says to plan ahead for upcoming payments

$10,000 in debt cancelled for those making under $125,000 yearly
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - President Biden on Wednesday extended the moratorium on student loan payments and canceled $10,000 in debt for borrowers making $125,000 a year or less.

This extension gives borrowers more time to plan for the different loan forgiveness programs and repayment options available.

Robert Farrington, CEO of The College Investor, said about half of all student loan borrowers have had their loan service change over the last two years. “This extra extension will allow borrowers to get organized, figure out who owns their loans these days, where they should be making their payments and ensuring that they have enough time to prepare for when payments do restart,” Farrington said.

Farrington advised borrowers to go to their loan servicer’s website and to ensure their information is correct, including updating addresses, phone numbers, or anything else that has changed.

If you are unsure who your loan servicer is, you can go to studentaid.gov and enter your information to find out. Farrington suggested creating a new budget setting aside money now for when payments resume.

To apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), go to studentaid.gov before October 31. 2022.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleco explains issue in Aug. 14 billing cycle after viral social media post by customer
Grant High School student found with firearm
Local weather resources and information blog
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Cenla residents deal with torrential downpours

Latest News

This booking photo taken Wednesday, March 9, 2022, and provided by the Mesa County Sheriff's...
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
Ukrainian officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid
A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South
Aug. 24 marked both 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union and six...
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
A 7-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia has been adopted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt dog rescued from breeding facility