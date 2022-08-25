Geismar man accused of soliciting, behaving indecently with teen

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish man has been arrested after he allegedly exchanged inappropriate messages with an underage teenager.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Williams, 26, of Geismar, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25, following an investigation into lewd acts involving a juvenile.

The sheriff’s office reports that a 15-year-old male teenager told detectives during an interview on Monday, Aug. 22, that he and Williams exchanged private messages “of a sexual nature” through text messages and an app.

Williams and the teenager also allegedly exchanged photos and videos of themselves performing lewd acts, added APSO.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on the charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

