Natchitoches man indicted in killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles

Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old...
Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the Jan. 13, 2022, death of Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches.(Lake Charles Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Natchitoches man suspected of killings in Lake Charles and Natchitoches was indicted Thursday in one of the deaths.

A grand jury in Lake Charles returned one count of first-degree murder against Kendrick Markell Cox, 31, in connection with the Aug. 3. death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel on 11th Street.

At the time Cox was arrested for Deshotel’s death, he was also wanted as a suspect in the January death of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches.

