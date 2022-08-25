New Roads man charged with 200 counts of possessing child porn

Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A New Roads man has been arrested on 200 counts of possession of child pornography, prosecutors said Thursday, Aug. 25.

Barrett Aucoin, 42, was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center last week, records show. The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case, spokesman Cory Dennis said.

Dennis did not release any further details about the case.

A mug shot of Aucoin was not provided because of a new state law that prohibits the release of mug shots for charges deemed to be “non-violent”.

Persons charged with possession of child pornography are protected from having their mug shots released under the new law which was sponsored by Louisiana State Representative Royce Duplessis of New Orleans.

