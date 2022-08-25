REMINDER: Stay up to date on vaccinations during National Immunization Month

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - August is National Immunization Awareness Month, focusing on the importance of vaccines for people of all ages.

The month aims to celebrate the scientific advancement in healthcare that vaccines have provided while encouraging parents to keep their children up to date with their vaccinations for illnesses like chickenpox, meningitis and tetanus. It is also a time to remind adults that vaccines are available to them for illnesses like monkeypox, HPV and hepatitis.

In Alexandria, Dr. Anil Donivas (MD), a pediatrician at Rapides Regional Medical Center, said vaccines have been one of the most important medical discoveries of all time.

“Throughout history, probably it is the single most thing that has saved maximum lives throughout history, next to maybe antibiotics and finding penicillin,” said Dr. Donivas. “So let me give you our lifetimes example: chickenpox. We used to see it everywhere, we used to miss work, we used to go to the doctor and mess with the itching and this and that with the chickenpox. That is one part of it that the family sees. As a doctor, I have seen chickenpox get people in the hospital with pneumonia and get people in the ICU with bad skin infections. We don’t see that anymore, just imagine that.”

