RPSO investigating 4-wheeler theft in Boyce

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a Boyce theft investigation.

A 2019 Honda 420 Rancher and a 2019 Honda 500 Rancher, valued at approximately $15,000, were reported missing on August 22.

RPSO said they are looking for information that will lead to any arrests involved in this crime.

