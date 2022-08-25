RPSO investigating 4-wheeler theft in Boyce
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a Boyce theft investigation.
A 2019 Honda 420 Rancher and a 2019 Honda 500 Rancher, valued at approximately $15,000, were reported missing on August 22.
RPSO said they are looking for information that will lead to any arrests involved in this crime.
