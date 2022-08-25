Voting closes Aug. 26 for Chamber of Commerce Bizzy Awards

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The 10th annual Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Bizzy Awards ceremony will be held on September 9.

The Bizzy Awards are a way to recognize local small and large businesses and industry leaders in Central Louisiana. Residents have until August 27 to cast their votes in nine categories, including best curb appeal, best small business and best new business.

Winners will be announced at the award ceremony on September 9 at the Alexandria Convention Center.

”We are looking forward to once again celebrating one of the things that are greatest about Central Louisiana, and that is its businesses of all sizes,” said Deborah Randolph, President of the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce. “To the very smallest of business to the very largest of industries, these businesses are the employers. They are the backbone of the economy.”

