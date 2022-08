2022 football jamboree schedule across Central Louisiana

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Just one week before the start of the high school football season, Friday night lights will turn back on for jamborees.

Jamborees will are taking place across Central Louisiana on Aug. 25-27. Below is a list of where our local schools will be playing.

THURS. AUG. 25:

Cenla Jamboree Bolton vs Peabody, 6:30 p.m. Menard vs Peabody, 5:30 p.m. Bolton vs Menard, 7:30 p.m.

Buckeye Jamboree Buckeye vs Northwood-Lena, 4:45 p.m.



FRI. AUG. 26:

Avoyelles Jamboree (Avoyelles High School) Bunkie vs Marksville, 6:30 p.m. Avoyelles vs Bunkie, 6:30 p.m. Avoyelles vs Marksville, 6:30 p.m.

Cenla Jamboree (Holy Savior Menard) Glenbrook vs Rosepine, 5:30 p.m. Ferriday vs Glenbrook, 6:30 p.m. Ferriday vs Rosepine, 7:30 p.m.

D’Arbonne Woods Jamboree (D’Arbonne Woods Charter School) LaSalle & River Oaks vs D’Arbonne Woods, 6 p.m.

Jennings Jamboree (Jennings High School) Iowa vs South Beauregard, 6 p.m. Jennings vs Many

Natchitoches Jamboree (Turpin Stadium) Loyola Prep vs Nat Central, 6 p.m. Lakeview vs St. Mary’s, 8 p.m.

Spot Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree (Sam Houston High School) Vinton vs Pickering, 5 p.m. Barbe vs DeRidder, 6:30 p.m. Sam Houston vs Westlake, 8 p.m.

Pineville Jamboree (Pineville High School) ASH vs Pineville

Indians Football Jamboree (Tioga High School) Grant vs Caldwell Tioga vs Leesville



SAT. AUG. 27:

Bayou Jamb (Louisiana Tech) Lincoln Prep vs Red River, 11 a.m. Franklin Parish vs Jonesboro-Hodge, 1 p.m. Jena vs Ouachita Christian, 3 p.m. Cedar Creek vs Evangel, 5 p.m. Ruston vs West Monroe, 7 p.m.



