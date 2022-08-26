APD chief shares ‘pillars’ plan of addressing public safety and criminal activity in the city

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department’s chief of police, Ronney Howard, has released an outline on Facebook of what’s known as the department’s “Public Safety Crime Plan Pillars” - a plan to provide “guidance on how the Alexandria Police Department will continue to address public safety and criminal activity within the City.”

Chief Howard states in the Facebook post that many of these “strategies” were already in place at the department, but they’ve introduced some new methods.

“In any city, crime is caused by a combination of social, structural and environmental conditions, many of which are outside the direct control of the police. Thus, the successful execution of this plan requires active participation, cooperation and investment by a wide range of stakeholders in Alexandria, including City leadership, multiple City agencies and departments, federal and state law enforcement partners, community and faith based organizations, non-profits, research partners and community members themselves.”

There are six “Public Safety Crime Plan Pillars” featured.

1. Community Involvement and Engagement; includes elements like:

Broad recognition that violent crime is a community problem that can be partially addressed by APD, but cannot be fully addressed without action taken by the City and community to tackle deep-rooted problems.

Neighborhood meetings: with attendance from APD including documentation and reporting.

Enhanced communication with the public through social media and a new website.

Evaluate system for residents and businesses to share security footage with APD.

2. Crime Suppression; includes elements like:

Project Safe Neighborhood

Participation in RADE (Rapides Area Drug Enforcement)

3. Recruiting; includes elements like:

Developing a recruiting website and program to target “quality” applicants.

Researching and exploring opportunities for incentives and benefits.

Increase community trust and engagement to facilitate solving crimes.

Educate businesses and residents on issues related to safety (loitering, towing, alarms, lighting, etc.)

4. Retention; includes elements like:

Providing additional pay through overtime and extra duty opportunities.

College pay and differential pay available.

Creating morale boosting internal programs to highlight officers.

5. Accessing Crime Data for Strategy and Public Transparency; includes elements like:

Crime map info provided on new APD website for public access.

Continuing to use crime data to target high crime areas with Crime Suppression Units.

6. Management of Department; includes elements like:

Daily commander briefings.

Keeping all officers in compliance with the law.

Overseeing that all APD officers maintain certifications and re-trainers.

Chief Howard states that there is an “absolute urgency to comprehensively address violent crime” in the city, specifically gun violence.

Meanwhile, the Alexandria City Council is also working on a detailed 10-point plan to combat rising crime. The plan will be based on what other cities, like New Orleans, have recently adopted.

The council held a public meeting on Aug. 9 where the community had the chance to voice their concerns about crime in Alexandria, as well as offer solutions. The final plan has not been released yet.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.