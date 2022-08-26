Attempted kidnapping reported on LSU’s campus

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping that took place on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Police were reportedly notified Thursday night of an incident that happened earlier in the day near Acadian Hall.

Authorities met with the victim, who ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping/simple assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities report the incident is unrelated to the second degree kidnapping that was reported earlier this week, which is still under investigation.

Police added, because the victim in the case used appropriate protocols, the delivery driver is being identified.

Some important safety tips to remember when using a rideshare or delivery service is to confirm the name of the driver and make of the vehicle, utilize these services with others present, and report all crimes (actual, attempted or suspected) to the police immediately.

For safety resources available on campus, visit www.lsu.edu/police.

If you have any information related to the incident, you are asked to contact LSU Police directly at 225-578-3231.

LSU released a statement on Friday, Aug. 26 with clarification about safety alerts issued on campus:

