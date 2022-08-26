Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion to address potential legal action

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump will hold a press conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

He will reportedly discuss legal action.

MEDIA ALERT: @AttorneyCrump and Nancy Davis — who was denied an abortion for her nonviable fetus diagnosed with a rare fetal abnormality — will hold a news conference tomorrow (8/26) at 9 a.m. CT, to discuss potential legal action. pic.twitter.com/UKBpiTKk3G — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) August 25, 2022

According to a press release from Ben Crump’s law office, “Davis’s fetus is diagnosed with Acrania, a rare fetal abnormality that is characterized by the absence of a skull. Acrania is a lethal condition causing the fetus to be stillborn or to die within the first week of life. Davis, who learned of the diagnosis around ten weeks of pregnancy, was advised by her doctors to get an abortion. After Davis agreed to the procedure, she was denied due to the fetus still having a heartbeat. Davis, who is now about 15 weeks pregnant with a nonviable fetus, will travel out of state to get the medically necessary procedure.”

