INTERVIEW: LCU Women’s Soccer Coach Kendall Ayers previews first season with Lady WIldcats

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The college soccer season starts this weekend for Louisiana Christian and expectations are higher than ever for the Lady Wildcats coming off an RRAC Championship.

With the departure of Carla Tejas, Kendall Ayers steps in to lead the LCU program as they look to repeat as conference champs.

Coach Ayers joined Elijah Nixon in the studio to preview the season and expectations to get back to the NAIA National Tournament.

LCU opens up the season at home at Wildcat Field on Aug. 27 against Belhaven University.

