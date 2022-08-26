INTERVIEW: LCU Women’s Soccer Coach Kendall Ayers previews first season with Lady WIldcats

First-year LCU Women's Soccer Coach Kendall Ayers talks expectations for 2022 season
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The college soccer season starts this weekend for Louisiana Christian and expectations are higher than ever for the Lady Wildcats coming off an RRAC Championship.

With the departure of Carla Tejas, Kendall Ayers steps in to lead the LCU program as they look to repeat as conference champs.

Coach Ayers joined Elijah Nixon in the studio to preview the season and expectations to get back to the NAIA National Tournament.

LCU opens up the season at home at Wildcat Field on Aug. 27 against Belhaven University.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleco explains issue in Aug. 14 billing cycle after viral social media post by customer
Grant High School student found with firearm
Local weather resources and information blog
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Cenla residents deal with torrential downpours

Latest News

The Pickering Red Devils did not have the season they were wanting as they finished 2021...
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Pickering Red Devils
Referee Shawn Hochuli (83) talks to New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton before...
Saints’ Winston exhibiting athleticism in return from injury
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Avoyelles Mustangs
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Avoyelles Mustangs