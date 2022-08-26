La. awarded federal grant money to plug 250+ orphan wells across the state

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana is set to address some of its abandoned oil and gas wells, also known as orphan wells.

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday, Aug. 25 that it has awarded the state an initial grant of $25 million to plug between 250 and 900 documented orphan wells known to be near low-income communities.

The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Officials with Louisiana’s Department of Natural Resources say the state currently has almost 4,500 orphan well sites. The orphan well sites to be addressed first are primarily in north Louisiana.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is enabling us to confront long-standing environmental injustices by making a historic investment to plug orphaned wells throughout the country,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “At the Department of the Interior, we are working on multiple fronts to clean up these sites as quick as we can by investing in efforts on federal lands and partnering with states and tribes to leave no community behind. Today’s announcement is exciting progress toward what we will accomplish together through this historic law.”

The Department of the Interior says some orphan oil and gas wells are polluting spaces across the country, some leaking methane into areas that can pose a safety risk and cause climate change.

“The Department of the Interior, which is administering it for the states, wants us to really target wells that are near disadvantaged communities. The wells that are do appear to be leaking, especially including methane, might not only have a local impact, but it adds to the cumulus effect of greenhouse gases, like methane in the atmosphere,” said Patrick Courreges, communications director for Louisiana’s Department of Natural Resources.

Click here for more information about the project from the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

