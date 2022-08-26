Man arrested on 30 counts of child porn

Kameron Bilbrew
Kameron Bilbrew(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of multiple counts of child porn was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Kameron Bilbrew, 21, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of pornography involving juveniles (30 counts).

RELATED: Man faces 100 counts of child porn, other charges

They added the arrest was the result of a joint investigation between the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleco explains issue in Aug. 14 billing cycle after viral social media post by customer
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Grant High School student found with firearm
Isiea Khan
APD seeks help in finding missing teen
Stolen 4-wheelers from Boyce
RPSO investigating 4-wheeler theft in Boyce

Latest News

Jamboree Time: Tioga hosts Leesville, Grant & Caldwell Parish - clipped version
Jamboree Time: Tioga hosts Leesville, Grant & Caldwell Parish - clipped version
‘Wrestling for Wreaths’ ready to rock in downtown Alexandria
‘Wrestling for Wreaths’ ready to rock in downtown Alexandria
Alexandria Police Department
APD chief shares ‘pillars’ plan of addressing public safety and criminal activity in the city
APD chief shares ‘pillars’ plan of addressing public safety and criminal activity in the city