NSU Head Coach Braid Laird names Kansas transfer Miles Fallin as Demons’ starting quarterback

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Northwestern State Head Coach Braid Laird has named Kansas transfer Miles Fallin as the Demons starting quarterback a little over a week before their season opener against Montana.

Fallin and Zachary Clement have been battling for the starting quarterback position for the past few months. Clement started four games for the Demons last year and appeared in nine games. He threw for 1,023 yards, six touchdowns, and had four interceptions.

Fallin, a senior, appeared in three games with the Kansas Jayhawks but did not record any statistics.

During the last two scrimmages, Fallin and Clement have split the reps. Coach Laird said throughout both scrimmages, that he was pleased with both quarterbacks, but Miles seemed to be more comfortable running the offense.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.