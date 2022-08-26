RADE investigations lead to multiple arrests
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) conducted a three-month-long investigation in the Thornton Court area that led to the seizure of fentanyl, guns and money and resulted in multiple arrests.
- Craig Deandre Brown, 26, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS II (fentanyl) with intent to distribute, possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with narcotics and an unrelated arrest warrant from Boyce PD for terrorizing and simple burglary.
- Devonta Marteze Brown, 24, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS II (fentanyl) with intent to distribute, possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with narcotics, a contempt of court warrant and an arrest warrant from Woodworth PD for a traffic violation and a drug charge.
- Diante Brown, 24, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS II (fentanyl) with intent to distribute, possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm with narcotics.
- Orneshia Andrea Banks, 24, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS II (fentanyl) with intent to distribute, possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm with narcotics.
In an unrelated RADE investigation, following complaints of heavy “drug-like traffic” on Huffman Street, Demmetric Dewey Ricks, 45, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of a legend drug, possession of CDS in the presence of a minor, possession of narcotics with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and three contempt of court (non-support) warrants.
