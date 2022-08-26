RADE investigations lead to multiple arrests

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) conducted a three-month-long investigation in the Thornton Court area that led to the seizure of fentanyl, guns and money and resulted in multiple arrests.

Craig Deandre Brown, 26, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS II (fentanyl) with intent to distribute, possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with narcotics and an unrelated arrest warrant from Boyce PD for terrorizing and simple burglary.

Devonta Marteze Brown, 24, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS II (fentanyl) with intent to distribute, possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with narcotics, a contempt of court warrant and an arrest warrant from Woodworth PD for a traffic violation and a drug charge.

Diante Brown, 24, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS II (fentanyl) with intent to distribute, possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm with narcotics.

Orneshia Andrea Banks, 24, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS II (fentanyl) with intent to distribute, possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm with narcotics.

In an unrelated RADE investigation, following complaints of heavy “drug-like traffic” on Huffman Street, Demmetric Dewey Ricks, 45, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of a legend drug, possession of CDS in the presence of a minor, possession of narcotics with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and three contempt of court (non-support) warrants.

