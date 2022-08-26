Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Pickering Red Devils

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pickering Red Devils did not have the season they were wanting as they finished 2021 winless. The Red Devils were adjusting to a new Head Coach Jared Underwood and playing with only 22 players.

This year is different. The Red Devils are ready to bounce back this year and put wins on the board.

“They are not satisfied from what happened, the outcome of last year, and they are hungry,” said Coach Underwood. “One thing we have seen this off-season is stronger team unity. I think that is going to be one of our strengths this year.”

Pickering only has six returners and five seniors, but things are looking up as they went from having 22 players to 37 players on their roster.

This season comes with lots of changes, as their starting quarterback in previous years, Marlon Freeney, will now take on a new role as running back. Freeney finished last season with 27 touchdowns.

“I played quarterback since seventh grade, it is like changing positions is a big difference,” said Freeney. “I have to put in different work now. I have to hold everyone accountable and also myself. I have to do more so I can stand out, and they know to follow what I am doing, as it will make them better as a player.”

The guy who is stepping in as the leader of the Red Devils’ offense is Senior Sean Glover. He went down with an injury that caused him to miss last season, but this season he is back. This will be his first year as starting quarterback.

“I am excited,” said Glover. “I was surprised at first, but it is a great opportunity. I am just ready for the season. I am glad I was able to be the one to step up.”

Despite what happened last year, going 0-10, the Red Devils said their mentality has completely changed.

“Trust the process,” said junior Left Guard and Defensive Tackle Logan Sneed. “We came in and started preaching it, trusting each other and trusting our coaches. It is not going to be the same people out there like last year. There is going to be a different mindset and a different vibe.”

The Pickering Red Devils are hoping to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and Coach Underwood is ready for a winning season.

