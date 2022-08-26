VIDEO: Water spout spotted in Moss Lake area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several viewers have sent in photos and videos of a water spout in the area of Moss Lake.

Photos and video have been sent in from the Carlyss area, around the Calcasieu Locks, and from around Driftwood LNG.

Friday’s storms left 3,100 customers without power in Calcasieu at 5:30 p.m. Around 7:00, that number was down to 700.

Several of the football jamborees across Southwest Louisiana tonight were delayed due to rains are saturating the fields.

Rain falls on Sulphur High football field on night of jamboree.

