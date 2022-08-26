VIDEO: Water spout spotted in Moss Lake area

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several viewers have sent in photos and videos of a water spout in the area of Moss Lake.

Photos and video have been sent in from the Carlyss area, around the Calcasieu Locks, and from around Driftwood LNG.

Friday’s storms left 3,100 customers without power in Calcasieu at 5:30 p.m. Around 7:00, that number was down to 700.

Several of the football jamborees across Southwest Louisiana tonight were delayed due to rains are saturating the fields.

Rain falls on Sulphur High football field on night of jamboree.
Rain falls on Sulphur High football field on night of jamboree.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleco explains issue in Aug. 14 billing cycle after viral social media post by customer
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Grant High School student found with firearm
Isiea Khan
APD seeks help in finding missing teen
Stolen 4-wheelers from Boyce
RPSO investigating 4-wheeler theft in Boyce

Latest News

What’s all the buzz about?
Louisiana Beekeeper’s Association Convention in Downtown Alexandria
Jamboree Time: Tioga hosts Leesville, Grant & Caldwell Parish - clipped version
Jamboree Time: Tioga hosts Leesville, Grant & Caldwell Parish - clipped version
‘Wrestling for Wreaths’ ready to rock in downtown Alexandria
‘Wrestling for Wreaths’ ready to rock in downtown Alexandria