‘Wrestling for Wreaths’ ready to rock in downtown Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ‘Wrestling for Wreaths’ event hosted by United Wrestling Entertainment is taking place Saturday, August 27, at the Randolph Riverfront Center. The event is packed with local up-and-coming wrestlers with appearances from wrestling legends.

“Tomorrow night is going to be awesome,” said Logan Wade, wrestler and United Wrestling Entertainment promoter. “We have Mark Von Erick, One Man Gang, the Great Manu, there are lots of old midsouth legends here coming to the show to sign autographs, but we also have a jam-packed roster.”

Aside from the entertainment, the event also benefits a noble cause, donating the proceeds to the Wreaths Across America organization, which lays wreaths on the graves of veterans.

“We have been so excited. It has been wonderful to work with UWE,” said Rose Waguespack-Hayes. “I never dreamed we would have the opportunity to do that locally, so we’re ecstatic, all of us.”

Waguespack-Hayes told KALB that the 8,000 veteran graves at the Alexandria National Cemetery have never been completely covered with wreaths and said she hopes that this event can help them achieve that goal.

“Last year we raised enough for 1,876 wreaths, so if we can make more than that, that would be great,” said Waguespack-Hayes

The wrestlers themselves said the fact the proceeds are going toward veterans gives them extra motivation to put on a great show.

“The charity means everything, it’s going to a great cause,” said Wade. “Being able to honor these veterans and these fallen soldiers and their families is everything. It’s everything UWE stands for.”

Tickets can be purchased online by CLICKING HERE, or at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

