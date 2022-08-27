ASH, Tioga and Grant shine in the final Jamboree of the season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High School traveled to Pineville on Aug. 26 for their final scrimmage before the start of the season. The Trojans’ defense did not allow a first down.

On offense, ASH put up 35 points in two quarters. Running back Datlin Cunningham scored two touchdowns on the ground in the first half.

Senior Quarterback Joe Bordelon connected with Jaylin Johnson and Amyrion Mingo.

The Tioga Indians hosted Grant, Leesville and Caldwell Parish for their jamboree at The Reservation.

The Grant Cougars came out explosive on offense as quarterback Jackson Hedrick, running back Kareem Gaines, wide receiver Eli Morrison and wide receiver Scott Lewis all punched their way into the end zone.

On offense, the Caldwell Parish Spartans kept up with the Cougars throughout the game as quarterback Jon Paul Shaw connected with CJ Roquemore twice during the scrimmage, both resulting in touchdowns. Shaw also connected with Running Back Jamal McDowell for a four-yard touchdown.

The Grant Cougars came out with the win 26-20.

The Tioga Indians faced the Leesville Wampus Cats in the second game of the jamboree, and quarterback Gabe Sellers successfully found Jacorian Norris with a Hail Mary in the final seconds of the game. The Indians defeat the Wampus Cats, 6-0.

