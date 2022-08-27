Man arrested following standoff in Martin Park

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, after a standoff with police officers at a residence in Martin Park.

On Saturday morning, APD officers responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm in the 3900 block of Howard Street. When officers arrived to the scene, the suspect retreated into a residence and refused officer’s instructions to come out.

The suspect, Travis Roy, 37, was captured following a standoff.

Roy was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of resisting arrest.

Records indicate that Roy was previously arrested in 2018 for contempt of court for failure to pay a fine.

