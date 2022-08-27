Saints close out preseason with a victory over the Chargers, 27-10

Jameis Winston received his first and only work of the preseason on Friday night. (AP...
Jameis Winston received his first and only work of the preseason on Friday night. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(AP Sports)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints finished their preseason out with a high note by disposing of the Chargers, 27-10.

Jameis Winston received his first work of the preseason and didn’t disappoint. Winston went a perfect 4-of-4 passing for 59 yards. The drive ended with a Mark Ingram 11-yard TD run.

On that same drive, Alvin Kamara rushed twice for 19 yards.

Ingram finished the night with two touchdown runs on 34 yards rushing.

In a backup role, Andy Dalton also produced a strong game going 5-of-5 passing for 73 yards.

The Saints open their regular season at Atlanta on Sept. 11.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleco explains issue in Aug. 14 billing cycle after viral social media post by customer
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Grant High School student found with firearm
Isiea Khan
APD seeks help in finding missing teen
Stolen 4-wheelers from Boyce
RPSO investigating 4-wheeler theft in Boyce

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) walks between drills during training camp at...
Mathieu thanks Saints for support during absence from camp
New Orleans Saints free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) stretches during an NFL football practice in...
Tyrann Mathieu returns to training camp after one-week absence
The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for...
NFL suspends Dolphins owner for tampering with Sean Payton, Tom Brady
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara’s court proceedings pushed back another 60 days