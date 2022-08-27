Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Leesville Wampus Cats

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Wampus Cats had a memorable season last year as they finished 8-3 and claimed the district title.

There are a few challenges that come with this upcoming season as Leesville is back in the Lake Charles district due to reclassification along with losing 25 seniors.

“We try to focus on the Wampus Cats first, because everyone we play on our schedule is well coached, got some really good ball players and this year is no exception,” said Head Coach Robbie Causey. “You try not to worry so much about the who you play. You worry about what you can do, and you worry about your strengths, covering up your weaknesses and playing our brand of football.”

Even though there are a few changes, the Wampus Cats are planning to keep their success going with senior Quarterback Parker Maks, who is going into his second year starting.

“Being that we won the district championship last year for the first time since 2018, you can expect us to excel a lot and continue that streak,” said Maks.

He will have a few guys beside him who are expected to be playmakers.

“We have a little tailback, Xavier Ford, that we expect to tote the ball for us in the backfield,” said Coach Causey. “We got a trio of receivers, Izaiah Farley, Marshawn Graham and Derrick Beebe Jr.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Wampus Cats have eight new starters, and Coach Causey said it is all about being physical and teaching them the fundamentals.

Going into the season, there is an acronym the players have come up with to keep their motivation going throughout the season.

“The acronym turns into FIGHT,” said Coach Causey. “We want to focus on family, integrity, giving, hardworking and toughness. The kids have to recite it, and we have hand signals that go along with it. The kids came up with the core values themselves. I said, ‘what do you want people to see on film when they come to see the Wampus Cats, because what they see is what you value, and what you put emphasis on.’”

Leesville has one matchup they are already fired up and preparing for.

“I am most excited for DeRidder because it was a really close game last year, and they are our biggest rival,” said Maks. “We just got to show out for that game.”

Coach Causey and the Wampus Cats are looking to get past the second round of the playoffs this season and claim another district title.

