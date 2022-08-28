2-year-anniversary of hurricane Laura, Gov. Edwards comments

The disastrous storm became a defining moment in the area’s history as one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the state of Louisiana.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La (KALB) - August 27 marks the 2-year anniversary of hurricane Laura making landfall in Southwest Louisiana.

The disastrous storm became a defining moment in the area’s history as one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the state of Louisiana. With maximum sustained winds at 150mph when it made landfall in Cameron Parish around 1 a.m. on August 27, 2020.

The wind damage to buildings and trees and storm surge damage were major to catastrophic across Cameron and Calcasieu parishes, with considerable damage occurring where the core of the hurricane passed across Beauregard and Vernon parishes, as well as counties in extreme Southeast Texas. The storm went on to cause an estimated 19 billion dollars in damage and at least 42 direct fatalities in the U.S. 28 of which were in Louisiana.

Governor John Bel Edwards released the statement below on the anniversary of this tragic storm.

“Today marks two years since Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southwest Louisiana. Lake Charles, which still bears the scars of Hurricane Rita 17 years ago, is once again enduring the long road to recovery that is all too familiar for Louisiana families. But every day, we are making progress, and we will not stop working until all our communities are whole again. #lagov”

The name Laura was eventually retired from the Atlantic rotating naming lists by the World Meteorological Organization.

