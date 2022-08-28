Hundreds attend ‘Wrestling for Wreaths’ event in downtown Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ‘Wrestling for Wreaths’ wrestling match hosted by the United Wrestling Entertainment group took place in downtown Alexandria on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Aside from wrestling, the event also benefits veterans in the area, donating proceeds from ticket sales and concessions to the Wreaths Across America organization that lays wreaths on the graves of veterans. The goal for the local Wreaths Across America chapter is to cover all of the over 8,000 veteran graves at the Alexandria National Cemetery this year, and fundraiser events like ‘Wrestling for Wreaths’ work to achieve that goal.

Wreaths Across America location coordinator Rose Waguespack-Hayes said the event had a great turnout.

”The people are excited; great crowd,” said Waguespack-Hayes. “UWE has worked so hard to make this possible. This is tremendous community support, what it has helped us do is put the word out about Wreaths Across America and the Alexandria National Cemetery so that alone has totally blown the event out.”

At this time an official amount of donations raised is unavailable.

