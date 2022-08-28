Hundreds attend ‘Wrestling for Wreaths’ event in downtown Alexandria

Wrestling for Wreaths
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ‘Wrestling for Wreaths’ wrestling match hosted by the United Wrestling Entertainment group took place in downtown Alexandria on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Aside from wrestling, the event also benefits veterans in the area, donating proceeds from ticket sales and concessions to the Wreaths Across America organization that lays wreaths on the graves of veterans. The goal for the local Wreaths Across America chapter is to cover all of the over 8,000 veteran graves at the Alexandria National Cemetery this year, and fundraiser events like ‘Wrestling for Wreaths’ work to achieve that goal.

Wreaths Across America location coordinator Rose Waguespack-Hayes said the event had a great turnout.

”The people are excited; great crowd,” said Waguespack-Hayes. “UWE has worked so hard to make this possible. This is tremendous community support, what it has helped us do is put the word out about Wreaths Across America and the Alexandria National Cemetery so that alone has totally blown the event out.”

At this time an official amount of donations raised is unavailable.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
A RADE investigation led to multiple arrests.
RADE investigations lead to multiple arrests
Man arrested following standoff in Martin Park
Greenville Christian outscored Oak Grove 14-0 in the fourth quarter Friday night to take a...
2022 football jamboree schedule across Central Louisiana
District 4 PSC Commissioner Mike Francis discusses Cleco backlash over Aug. 15 billing cycle issues

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
LCU football Scrimmage
LCU football Scrimmage
The disastrous storm became a defining moment in the area’s history as one of the strongest...
2-year-anniversary of hurricane Laura, Gov. Edwards comments
LCU Wildcats beats Belhaven 4-3
LCU Wildcats beats Belhaven 4-3