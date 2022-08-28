LCU Women’s Soccer: Kendall Ayers gets first win as head coach

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) -The LCU Women’s Soccer team had their season opener at Wildcat Field against the Belhaven University Blazers. The 2021 Red River Athletic Conference champions took the field with their new head coach Kendall Ayers.

The Lady Wildcats scored the first goal of the game as midfielder Laura Magleau kicked one pass the Blazers’ goal keeper to put the Wildcats on the board, 1-0.

The nine minute mark came in the first half as the Lady Wildcats’ midfielder Emma Monnet attacked the goal, took the shot, and found the back of the net. Going into half time, the Lady Wildcats were up, 2-0.

To start the second half, the Blazers found the goal early, but less than ten minutes later, Alexa Midkiff found the loose ball and buried it into the net and the Lady Wildcats lead the Blazers, 3-1.

It didn’t stop there for the Lady Wildcats, Magleau found Jazmine Jamison at the top of the box, and she easily added another goal on the board.

The Blazers scored two more goals in the last five minutes of the game, but the Lady Wildcats held on to clinch their first win of the season, winning 4-3.

“I had so much confidence in these girls because they came ready to work,” said Head Coach Kendall Ayers. “The whole week building up to it, you could see the chemistry forming and it just showed right here on the field. Being able to pull out a win the first game of the season has just been amazing. The girls deserve it all honestly. Being able to see their hard work and pushing through the adversity, they came out on top.”

The Lady Wildcats will be back in action Sunday, Aug. 28 against Lyon College at 3 p.m.

