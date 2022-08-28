Louisiana State Police issues missing child advisory

Missing child, Tronez Johnson
Missing child, Tronez Johnson(Source: Louisiana State Police)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police have issued a level II endangered/missing child advisory for 12-year-old Tronez Johnson.

LSP describe Johnson as having brown eyes, short black hair, approximately 5′9″ tall, and weighing 150 pounds.

The advisory is issued on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and LSP say Johnson was last seen at his home in the 300 block of Colquitt Road in Keithville.

LSP say his clothing description and travel direction are unknown.

Anyone with information in regards to Johnson is urged to immediately contact Detective Dennis Williams with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-675-2170 or 9-1-1.

