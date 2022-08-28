The Wildcats held their final scrimmage, now they have their eyes set on week one

LCU football Scrimmage
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) -The Wildcats held their final scrimmage today before the season opener next week.

Quarterback Sal Palermo connected with Micah Dunn on a few deep passes including one for a score.

The running game was strong as well. Devin Briscoe scored two touchdowns in the contest.

Briscoe is confident in the team’s potential and said they are definitely ready for the season opener.

“We did a lot of work this offseason,” said Briscoe. “Everything we did made us stronger, and I know we will be ready for week one.”

The Wildcats will be on the road for week one against Southwestern Assemblies of God University on September 3.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
A RADE investigation led to multiple arrests.
RADE investigations lead to multiple arrests
Man arrested following standoff in Martin Park
Greenville Christian outscored Oak Grove 14-0 in the fourth quarter Friday night to take a...
2022 football jamboree schedule across Central Louisiana
District 4 PSC Commissioner Mike Francis discusses Cleco backlash over Aug. 15 billing cycle issues

Latest News

LCU Women's Soccer wins season opener against Belhaven University.
LCU Women’s Soccer: Kendall Ayers gets first win as head coach
Scrimmage: ASH Tioga Grant
ASH, Tioga and Grant shine in the final Jamboree of the season
Jamboree Time: ASH vs Pineville, Grant vs Caldwell Parish
Leesville Wampus cats practicing for upcoming season
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Leesville Wampus Cats