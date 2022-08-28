The Wildcats held their final scrimmage, now they have their eyes set on week one

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) -The Wildcats held their final scrimmage today before the season opener next week.

Quarterback Sal Palermo connected with Micah Dunn on a few deep passes including one for a score.

The running game was strong as well. Devin Briscoe scored two touchdowns in the contest.

Briscoe is confident in the team’s potential and said they are definitely ready for the season opener.

“We did a lot of work this offseason,” said Briscoe. “Everything we did made us stronger, and I know we will be ready for week one.”

The Wildcats will be on the road for week one against Southwestern Assemblies of God University on September 3.

