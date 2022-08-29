Body of fourth drowning victim found

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fourth victim in a drowning on the Sabine River last week has been found, Beauregard officials say.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed a boy was found between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m. today.

Herford said three adults drowned trying to save the boy Friday evening. They have been identified as Troy M. McCollough, of the Junction community, Kelly Bailey, of Hornbeck, and Austin Scott, of DeRidder.

