Emotional support alligator enjoys splash pad at park

Wally the alligator paid a visit to the city’s Love Park to cool himself in the fountains. (Source: CNN, Twitter/Halle Sivalingam)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - Philadelphia residents had an unexpected wildlife encounter on Friday.

Wally the alligator paid a visit to the city’s Love Park to cool himself in the fountains.

Wally, who is 7, is a TikTok star and a licensed emotional support animal.

It is legal to own an alligator as a pet in Pennsylvania, but it’s against state law to release them into the wild.

Wally lives at his owner’s home in York, Pennsylvania, and his go-to treats are cheese puffs and raw chicken.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash
Man arrested following standoff in Martin Park
A RADE investigation led to multiple arrests.
RADE investigations lead to multiple arrests
The goal for the local Wreaths Across America chapter is to cover all of the over 8,000 veteran...
Hundreds attend ‘Wrestling for Wreaths’ event in downtown Alexandria
The disastrous storm became a defining moment in the area’s history as one of the strongest...
2-year-anniversary of hurricane Laura, Gov. Edwards comments

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June.
Pakistan floods leave more than 1,000 dead, a half million survivors in camps
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
A mother picked up her 4-year-old boy before police activated an Amber Alert.
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy believed to be in danger
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly previews LSU season opener against Florida State