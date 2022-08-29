Family of teen killed in 2016 car crash protest after driver arrested again, this time for third offense DUI

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The family and friends of a 16-year-old girl, who was the victim in a 2016 deadly car crash, protested outside of the Rapides Parish Courthouse on Monday morning. This, after the driver who was behind the wheel when she was killed was arrested again, this time for third offense DUI.

Micah Baden, 30 of Ball, pleaded “no contest” to negligent homicide in July 2018 for the crash that killed his passenger, Chloe James. Baden was sentenced to five years in jail, with three years suspended. He was also facing several drug charges, including the possession of CDS II, possession of CDS IV and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile-drugs. Those were all dismissed when he accepted a plea deal of “no contest.” Special Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland prosecuted the case, and Baden was represented by Greg Fowler.

Baden received credit for time already served since his arrest in 2016, and in turn, spent little time in prison before being released on probation. But then on June 25, 2018, Baden was arrested again and booked on charges of domestic abuse battery with a child present and probation violation. He admitted to those charges and revoked his probation and served his original sentence for negligent homicide.

On Aug. 20, 2022, Baden was arrested again for a count each for careless operation of a vehicle and a third offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

James’ family believes he should not have been out on the street.

“Chloe was killed in a car accident six years ago in 2016 and the driver was Micah Baden,” said Norman James, Chloe’s grandfather. “We feel like she really didn’t get justice for that. He’s back in jail right now for third offense DUI. We want to shine a spotlight on his name, Micah Baden, because we think something needs to be done about this guy. He needs to go to jail and be taken off the streets before he kills somebody else. We are trying to save somebody else’s granddaughter, mother or father, or whomever.”

Bond for Baden’s most recent arrest is set at $100,100. He remains in custody at the Rapides Parish jail. No attorney is listed for Baden yet in the clerk of court’s system.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.