Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash

AVOYELLES PARISH - At around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 107 at La. Hwy 115 Cutoff Road.

The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Robert D. Reich of Forest Hill.

Reportedly, Reich was driving southbound on La. Hwy 107 on a motorcycle when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle crossed the centerlines into the northbound lane, where he collided head-on with a truck.

Reich, who was wearing a helmet, suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the truck sustained no injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

