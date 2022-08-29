Former Avoyelles deputy marshal involved in death of Jeremy Mardis requests pardon

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole said it received a pardon application from Norris Greenhouse, Jr., the former Marksville deputy city marshal who pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017 in the case involving the Nov. 2015 shooting death of six-year-old Jeremy Mardis.

Francis Abbott, the board’s executive director, said the application was received on June 3, and the board administratively reviewed the application on July 25.

Greenhouse, Jr. pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and malfeasance in office, both of which are not considered crimes of violence under Louisiana law. He was sentenced to serve seven and a half years, of which he was required to serve 35% of. He was represented by George Higgins while his case was in court. Greenhouse, Jr. has since been released.

Derrick Stafford, a former Marksville police officer and deputy city marshal who was also charged in the case, was convicted by a jury in a 10-2 verdict of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter. He is serving a 40-year sentence.

The two were trying to stop the boy’s father, Chris Few, in Marksville. Few pulled over after two miles, but 18 rounds were fired at the vehicle. Prosecutors said 14 of the rounds came from Stafford’s gun. Mardis was killed and investigators said Few was unarmed. There are no indications that anyone knew a child was in the vehicle.

The Board of Pardons told us it requested an investigation be done after receiving the application.

“The investigating officer is required by law to solicit comments from the law enforcement agencies, judge and district attorney involved in the offenses for which the offender is seeking a pardon. We also have trained Victim Assistance Coordinators that are responsible for contacting registered victims and survivors or locate them if not registered.”

After the investigation is complete, we are told a hearing will be scheduled.

