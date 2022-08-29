LCU WSOC finishes opening weekend undefeated after blanking Lyon College 5-0

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Kendall Ayers’ era has started off perfect as Louisiana Christian finished their opening weekend of the season 2-0 after defeating Lyon College 5-0 on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Wildcat Field.

This win marked the second in as many days for the Lady Wildcats as they beat Belhaven 4-3 on opening night.

It didn’t take long for LCU to jump out ahead as in the second minute, Lindsey Jacobs sent one into the back of the net. Less than 10 minutes later, Kayleigh Tomasich connected for her first goal of the season off an assist from Jacobs.

Valerie Greer and Emma Monnet pushed the lead to four in the first half for LCU. The Cats controlled both ends of the field in the first 45 minutes as they had 21 shots with eight on goal while not letting Lyon get off a single shot.

In the second period, freshman Alexa Mdkiff connected on her second goal in as many days off an assist from Jasmine Jamison.

The Lady Wildcats have now won 16 of their last 18 regular season games dating back to last season with the only loss coming against a Division I opponent in Lamar and a tie with the University of the Southwest.

LCU now has a week off before a pair of exhibition matches against Southern and Wiley College.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.