LDWF to offer dove lease fields in DeRidder and Colfax on Sept. 3

(Source: LDWF)
By Trey Iles
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax for the opening day of dove hunting season on Saturday, Sept. 3, along with several LDWF Wildlife Management Area dove fields.

Hunters may access permits for the lease field hunts through the LDWF website at https://appengine.egov.com/apps/la/LDWF/Dove_Hunts. Both hunts will begin at noon on Saturday. The registration fee is $10 for adults along with a $5 convenience fee. Youths aged 17 and younger do not have to pay the registration fee.

Only non-toxic shot size 6 and smaller may be used at these hunts. No lead shot is allowed. Dogs and ATVs are allowed but may be restricted to field roads if wet conditions prevail.

The DeRidder hunt will have two fields. One field will be located on the north side of Highway 190 approximately five miles west of the Highway 171/Highway 27 intersection, and will have 115 acres of shredded corn. The second field will be located on the south side of Glendale Road at Planer Mill Road and will have a total of 150 acres of shredded corn. The fields will open to the public at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact the Lake Charles Field Office at 337-491-2575.

The Colfax hunt will be located on the north side of Highway 492 approximately two miles west of the Highway 71/492 intersection. A total of 110 acres of shredded corn and 90 acres of milo will be available. The field will open to the public at 8 a.m.

For more information, contact the Pineville Field Office at 318-487-5885.

LDWF WMAs offering dove fields or dove hunting opportunities include Bodcau WMA, Boeuf WMA, Clear Creek WMA, Elbow Slough WMA, John Franks WMA, Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA, Richard K. Yancey WMA, Russell Sage WMA, Sabine WMA, Sandy Hollow WMA, Sherburne WMA, the U.S. Forest Service Calcasieu Ranger District Vernon Unit and West Bay

Copyright 2022 LDWF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash
Man arrested following standoff in Martin Park
Three of four missing located and identified in the waters of the Sabine River
Three of four people missing from the Sabine River found and identified
A RADE investigation led to multiple arrests.
RADE investigations lead to multiple arrests
Family of teen killed in 2016 car crash protest after driver arrested again, this time for third offense DUI

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly calls out on the field during NCAA college football practice in...
LSU’s Brian Kelly not announcing starting QB
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly previews LSU season opener against Florida State
MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
Vote for your Week 1 MedExpress Game of the Week
Source: KALB
SPORTSNITE: 2022 High School Football Preview Show