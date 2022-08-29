Lena man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

Evidence against Jordan T. Barron of Lena, La.(Boyce Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A man from Lena has been arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 1 southbound at the I-49 entrance ramp.

The Boyce Police Department said on August 25 they pulled over Jordan T. Barron, 23, and said they discovered the following items in his vehicle: a bag containing approximately 20 grams of suspected marijuana, a digital scale, a semi-automatic 9mm handgun with four loaded magazines, two cell phones and over $11,000.

Barron was arrested without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Jail on the following charges:

  • Possession with intent to distribute CDS 1 marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics
  • License plate light required
  • No driver’s license on person

*All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

