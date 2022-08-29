LSU’s Brian Kelly not announcing starting QB

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly is not giving out any hints about who his starting quarterback will be going into the Tigers’ season opener against Florida State.

During Coach Kelly’s Monday press conference, he said he has made a decision on a starting quarterback, but will not announce it publicly calling it a “tactical advantage.”

He added that both Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier will contribute this season, but has said before that LSU will not run a two-QB system.

The Tigers take on Florida State in New Orleans Sunday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

