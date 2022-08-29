LSU’s Brian Kelly not announcing starting QB

LSU head coach Brian Kelly calls out on the field during NCAA college football practice in...
LSU head coach Brian Kelly calls out on the field during NCAA college football practice in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly is not giving out any hints about who his starting quarterback will be going into the Tigers’ season opener against Florida State.

During Coach Kelly’s Monday press conference, he said he has made a decision on a starting quarterback, but will not announce it publicly calling it a “tactical advantage.”

He added that both Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier will contribute this season, but has said before that LSU will not run a two-QB system.

The Tigers take on Florida State in New Orleans Sunday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash
Man arrested following standoff in Martin Park
Three of four missing located and identified in the waters of the Sabine River
Three of four people missing from the Sabine River found and identified
A RADE investigation led to multiple arrests.
RADE investigations lead to multiple arrests
Family of teen killed in 2016 car crash protest after driver arrested again, this time for third offense DUI

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly previews LSU season opener against Florida State
MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
Vote for your Week 1 MedExpress Game of the Week
Source: KALB
SPORTSNITE: 2022 High School Football Preview Show
LCU celebrating a 5-0 win over Lyon College at home.
LCU WSOC finishes opening weekend undefeated after blanking Lyon College 5-0