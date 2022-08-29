One year since Hurricane Ida, what changes have been made, having a game plan

GOHSEP leaders are encouraging you to Get A Game Plan early.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - August 29 is a solemn day for many as we look back on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida’s landfall in Louisiana.

Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane at Port Fourchon and caused devastating damage to places like Grand Isle. Hurricane season is always unpredictable and that’s why experts say being proactive is your best protection.

Ida made landfall lone year ago today.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness or GOHSEP was created after Hurricane Katrina. GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle said since then, they have changed how they collaborate with federal and state agencies. There has been renewed investment in emergency preparedness and a lot of work behind the scenes to clarify the responsibility and investments in sheltering, rescue, and response.

Ida created many power outages. Tingle said many of them lasted a week or more. At the height, there were 1,000 people with water systems offline. Widespread power outages put people in difficult circumstances who decided to stay. There were also lots of issues with improper use of generators and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Leaders at GOHSEP said they are hard at work preparing for what’s to come and want you to know it’s important to Get a Game Plan ready.

One of the things you should do is to get your kit ready. This disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.

A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

  • Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)
  • Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)
  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio and an NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
  • Flashlight
  • First aid kit
  • Extra batteries
  • Whistle (to signal for help)
  • Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)
  • Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
  • Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)
  • Manual can opener (for food)
  • Local maps
  • Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
  • Download the Recommended Supplies List (PDF)

You can learn more and get a game plan here.

