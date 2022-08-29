Planning for big-ticket purchases can save big bucks

Combine sales calendar and tracking apps for best price
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you have a big-ticket purchase pending, the experts at the financial website NerdWallet said there are a few things you can do to make it more affordable.

First, shop the biggest sale weekends of the year:

  • Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day Weekend are the best times for deals on appliances, furniture, and mattresses.
  • Televisions typically see their lowest prices in late January and early February.

Use tools to track prices:

  • Amazon Assistant lets you know if Amazon offers a lower price when you’re shopping elsewhere.
  • Honey browser extension pulls coupons from across the web.
  • Coupon Cabin alerts you to cash back.

Know when your state has a sales tax holiday:

  • Tax free categories and length of sales vary so check your state government’s website for details

Slowly build up an emergency fund:

  • Helps with an unexpected purchase of an expensive item.
  • To start, try to put aside $25 a paycheck.

NerdWallet also has a guide for the best sales items by month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash
Man arrested following standoff in Martin Park
Three of four missing located and identified in the waters of the Sabine River
Three of four people missing from the Sabine River found and identified
A RADE investigation led to multiple arrests.
RADE investigations lead to multiple arrests
Family of teen killed in 2016 car crash protest after driver arrested again, this time for third offense DUI

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly previews LSU season opener against Florida State
Authorities said the soldier was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot...
Indianapolis police quiet on fatal shooting of Dutch soldier
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day
After a couple of setbacks, the Oliverson family believes Easton should finally be able to...
Little League player injured in fall expected to be transferred back to home state