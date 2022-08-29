Pressure is a privilege for Coach Tommy Moore & the Northwood-Lena Gators

(kalb)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood Lena Gators have shocked the high school Class 1A world last year after going 1-6 in 2020.

Last year, the Gators finished 5-6 and won their first-ever playoff game, which was their first-ever postseason win in the school’s history.

Head Coach Tommy Moore set the standard in his first year. He said that he wants to continue to build on the previous success from a year ago and that there is no one that puts more pressure on him than himself.

“As the head coach, I put a lot of pressure on myself,” said Moore. “I have some sleepless nights but that comes with trying to build a program. But as long as I’m the head coach, I will challenge myself to be better than the year before.”

You can the full interview below:

Coach Moore talks about the week one matchup and more

