SPORTSNITE: 2022 High School Football Preview Show

Sportsnite: High School Football Preview Show
By Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - From now until December, every week will be filled with high school football as the Road to the Dome starts now.

To get you ready for the 2022 season, the KALB Sports Team sat down with Coach Ben McLaughlin at Buckeye, Coach Jess Curtis at Many and Coach Andy Boone at Avoyelles. Local sports expert, Lamar Gafford, also joined Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison to give his top five teams to watch out for this upcoming season.

The high school football season begins Sept. 1.

